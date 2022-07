Homeless man fatally stabbed while sleeping in West Village park, police say

EMBED >More News Videos A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A homeless man was fatally stabbed inside a West Village park.The 34-year-old man was believed to be sleeping at the time of the stabbing inside Hudson River Greenway Park near West Street and Christopher Street.Police say he had a stab wound to his torso.The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue where he was pronounced dead.It's not yet known what led to the man being stabbed.So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.The victim's identity has not yet been released pending family notification.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.