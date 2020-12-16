Snow prompts state of emergency in 10 Hudson Valley counties

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a state of emergency in 10 Hudson Valley counties effective at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to the monster snowstorm hitting the Tri-State area.The order applies to Sullivan, Ulster, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Tioga, Delaware, Broome, Greene, and Columbia counties, with New York City's northern and western suburbs expected to bear the brunt of the storm in our area."They are supposed to be the areas that are very hard hit," Cuomo said. "It's a statewide situation, which makes it difficult to us...We will have to be all across the state. We have been gearing up large numbers of everything."In Westchester County, County Executive George Latimer and other county officials urged residents to prepare for the storm. They advised the likelihood of downed trees and power lines, power outages, coastal flooding and dangerous travel conditions being among the potential impacts that severe winter storms can bring.The county's Department of Emergency Services and the health department advised anyone in the path of the storm have plenty of batteries on hand for flashlights and battery-powered radios and to keep cell phones and other important electronic devices fully charged.During the storm, residents should remain indoors if possible and stay off the roads.In Rockland County, Executive Ed Day and Superintendent of Highways Charles "Skip" Vezzetti warned residents to take precautions ahead of the storm."Rockland County Highway crews began pre-treating our roads with anti-icing brine today and will be ready to go when the storm hits tomorrow afternoon or evening," Vezzetti said. "Our crews have been practicing their routes every Wednesday since early November to identify and correct any obstacles, and we're keeping a close eye on the forecast as we fine tune our plans for the next few days."Rockland has 24 snow removal trucks with four reserve trucks that travel 24 routes and clear 170 center line miles of county roads."The key to keeping our roads clear is having as many cars off of them as possible during the storm," Day said. "While we've seen less volume on the roads as more people are working from home during the pandemic, we're asking residents to, if possible, make arrangements to get home ahead of the storm."With heavy snow and high winds predicted, Orange and Rockland Utilities has declared a storm watch.----------