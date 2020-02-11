Pets & Animals

Newborn Western lowland gorilla born at Los Angeles Zoo is a girl

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Zoo is happy to announce that the latest baby gorilla born at the zoo is a girl.

The Western lowland gorilla is the first gorilla born at the L.A. Zoo in more than two decades.

She was born on Jan. 18 and has been clinging to her 25-year-old mother N'djia since then. Her 32-year-old father Kelly is keeping a watchful eye, while the rest of the troop keeps a respectful distance.

The baby gorilla still does not have a name.

Western lowlands gorillas are considered critically endangered in their natural habitat of the lowland forests of central Africa.

Baby gorilla born at LA Zoo for first time in over 20 years
EMBED More News Videos

A baby gorilla was born at the L.A. Zoo for the first time in more than 20 years, zoo officials said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbaby animalsla zoogorillasendangered species
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News