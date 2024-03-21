27 high school students, 2 adults rescued after rowing boat capsizes in Westport: Coast Guard

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Nearly 30 people, including 27 high school students and two adults, were rescued when a rowing boat capsized in Connecticut on Wednesday, according to officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they responded to reports of a recreational rowing boat that capsized around 5:40 p.m. in Westport.

They say two adults and 27 high school students were all rescued.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Coast Guard, Westport Police Department and Westport Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

