Police warn Westport residents of coyote attacks on 2 small dogs

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Westport are warning residents to protect their pets and families after two dogs were attacked by coyotes.

Officials released advice on Monday after the attacks in the same wooded area in the north end of town.

Liz Kaner is an emotional wreck after a coyote attacked her beloved dog Snickers on Wednesday night. The 13-year-old schnoodle survived -- barely.

"I heard a shriek, thank God I was within earshot because she would have been dinner for the pack," Kaner said. "I ran out and it was right by our patio."

The attack that nearly killed Snickers was the second coyote attack in the last two weeks. Fortunately, the second dog also survived the attack.

Lt. Eric Woods with the Westport Police Department said coyotes are active during day or night and they pose a serious risk to pets smaller than 30 pounds.

Police offered the following tips:

-Supervise pets while out in the yard.

-When out at night with pets, carry a flashlight.

-Coyotes can be driven away by using noise or throwing objects.

-Pick up small pets if you see a coyote and give the coyote a wide berth. Make sure to gradually retreat but keep eyes on the coyote and be assertive and noisy.

-Motion-sensitive lights can help alert homeowners to wild intruders and help deter coyotes.

Wildlife experts say development has eliminated open space areas and pushed coyotes closer to homeowners and residential areas.

"You start to push up against the boundaries of wildlife and you're gonna run into it, and there is nowhere for them to go," said landscape designer and dog owner Elisa Pollino. "And this is what we are seeing - the interaction now."

Westport police want to hear from homeowners if they spot a coyote so the town's animal supervisor an track the coyote's movement.

While coyotes do pose a threat to pets, they don't post a very high risk to humans. There have only been two recorded fatal attacks by coyotes on humans in the last 100 years in North America.

