Humpback whales spotted within sight of New York City skyline

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clear skies and calm seas allowed scientists to capture stunning photos of humpback whales swimming near the New York City skyline.

The photos were taken Aug. 2 just five miles from the Wildlife Conservation Society's New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

The WCS team was in the water identifying the individual whales, recording their behavior and collecting tissue samples for analysis.

Officials say that research will help establish important baselines about whales off the coast of New York and New Jersey.

Click here to learn more from WCS.

