A nearly 30-foot dead whale washed ashore Tuesday morning at Rockaway Beach in Queens.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A dead whale washed ashore Tuesday morning at Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Surfers first spotted the almost 30-foot whale near 73rd Street.

Video from Newscopter 7 showed the efforts to remove the beached whale.

It is unclear what caused its death.

