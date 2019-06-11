What we know about Tim McCormack, pilot killed in helicopter crash in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The pilot who was killed when his helicopter crashed into a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper has been identified.

The real estate company that used the helicopter confirmed Monday that the pilot was Tim McCormack, 58, of Clinton Corners, New York.

American Continental Properties said McCormack had flown for the company for the past five years.

It said in a statement that "our hearts are with his family and friends."

FAA records said he had been certified in 2004 to fly helicopters and single-engine airplanes.

He was certified as a flight instructor last year.

Authorities say the helicopter was being used for executive travel.

The helicopter was flying in rain and heavy clouds when it hit AXA Equitable building at 787 Seventh Avenue.

"He was a very competent, well-liked, respected individual who I think did his best in a bad situation and in the last moment may well have moved to spare the people on the ground," said Paul Dudley, manager of the Linden airport where the helicopter was based.

He said McCormack was a highly experienced pilot.

"He was no kid. He was a veteran helicopter pilot in this area," said Dudley. "Something had to overwhelm him, mechanical or weather."

Dudley, also an experienced pilot, said McCormack probably chose that building not because it was tallest, but because the large roof would contain the debris.

"Remember, he didn't crash into it sideways, he came down on top of it, at least that's what we know so far," said Dudley. "So I think in his last moments he did what he could to make the best of it and not make it a bigger tragedy."

McCormack had been a professional pilot since the early 2000s and Eyewitness News first met him in 2014 after the windshield of another chopper he was flying shattered when a bird hit it in mid-flight.

On that day, there were passengers on board and McCormack was able to wrest control of the helicopter and land it safely.

"It was pretty much like an explosion going off in your cockpit, a little bit of a pandemonium kind of thing, you know, you have to gather yourself and we headed over to 30th Street," McCormack said at the time.

No one else was on board the helicopter that crashed Monday.

McCormack served as a volunteer for the East Clinton Fire District in Dutchess County for about 25 years, 10 of them as a chief.

"Chief McCormack was extremely respected by not only the members of the department, but throughout the county of Dutchess and all fire services therein," said East Clinton Fire Chief Don Estes. "Tim will be exceptionally missed by his department members, not only for his leadership but his wonderful sense of humor."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
