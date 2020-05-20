Coronavirus: What's open, closed in tri-state area as COVID-19 pandemic wanes

Here's a look at what types of businesses across the Tri-State area are eligible to reopen or were considered essential and allowed to say open.
New York
New York is reopening regionally as sections of the state meet certain metrics to allow for a phased restart.
Currently, the Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley regions have been cleared to enter phase 1 of reopening. The Capital Region, Long Island, Mid-Hudson and New York City have not.
Phase 1 includes:
--Construction
--Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting
--Retail - (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)
--Manufacturing
--Wholesale Trade
Phase 2, which no region has entered, includes:
--Professional Services
--Retail
--Administrative Support
--Real Estate / Rental & Leasing
Phase 3, which no region has entered, includes:
--Restaurants / Food Services
Phase 4, which no region has entered, includes:
--Arts/Entertainment/Recreation
--Education
New York state parks and beaches are open for the holiday weekend, but New York City beaches remain closed. Many beaches outside New York City are restricting access to residents only, so be sure to check before traveling to a particular beach.
In the state of New York, the following categories of businesses were considered essential and never closed:
- Essential Health Care Operations
- Essential Infrastructure
- Essential Manufacturing
- Essential Retail
- Essential Services
- News Media
- Financial Institutions
- Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations
- Construction,
- Defense
- Essential Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses
- Vendors that Provide Essential Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services
For updates, visit Coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home
New Jersey
New Jersey is currently in Stage 1 of a three-stage reopening plan.
Phased-in businesses include:
--Non-essential, but easiest to safeguard, work activities at physical locations if they meet safeguarding and modification guidelines. For example, non-essential construction with protections.
--Some non-essential retail may open with significant modifications. For example, curbside pickup.
--All workers who can work from home continue to work from home even if their industry is reopening. For example, an office manager for a construction company.
--Phased-in activities include state and county parks, non-essential construction, curbside retail, drive-in activities, beaches, and elective surgeries.
--Car and motorcycle dealers along with bike shops can reopen for in-person sales
In the state of New Jersey, the following categories of businesses were considered essential and never closed:
- Grocery stores, farmer's markets and farms that sell directly to customers, and other food stores, including retailers that offer a varied assortment of foods comparable to what exists at a grocery store
- Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries
- Medical supply stores
- Gas stations
- Convenience stores
- Ancillary stores within healthcare facilities
- Hardware and home improvement stores
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Laundromats and dry-cleaning services
- Stores that principally sell supplies for children under five years
- Pet stores
- Liquor stores
- Car dealerships, but only for auto maintenance and repair, to deliver online purchases directly to customers, or to arrange for curbside pickup
- Printing and office supply shops
- Mail and delivery stores
- Bars and restaurants for drive-through, delivery, and takeout only
- broadband and cable services
- Mobile phone retail and repair shops
- Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair
- Livestock feed stores
- Nurseries and garden centers
- Farming equipment stores
- Child care centers, but only if they certified they would only serve children of essential workers
- Realtors, but only to show houses 1-on-1 (open houses are prohibited)
- Firearms retailers, by appointment only and during limited hours
- Microbreweries or brewpubs for home delivery only
For updates, visit NJ.gov.
Connecticut
Connecticut is in Phase 1 of a four-phased plan to reopen.
The following businesses are eligible to reopen:
--Eat-in restaurants (outdoor dining only)
--Offices (though remote working is still encouraged)
--Retail stores
--Malls
--Museums
--Zoos
--University research
--Outdoor recreation businesses.
Connecticut state parks that feature beaches along the state's shoreline will be open Friday, May 22, though with capacity limitations. Visitors are advised to follow social distancing guidelines.
The Department of Economic and Community Development will continue to issue a list of business types permitted to reopen, which may be amended from time to time and shall be incorporated in the Sector Rules. Connecticut also launched a resource guide for small businesses.
Outdoor recreation activities are defined as the following:
--Equestrian (subject to Dept. of Agriculture guidance)
--Mountain Biking
--Camping
--Boat Tours (subject to 5 passengers)
--Charter Fishing (subject to 5 passengers)
--Sport Fishing (subject to 5 passengers)
--Go Kart Race Tracks, practice only (bring your own, no rentals)
--Golf
--Driving Ranges
--Tennis
--1:1 Training, outdoors maintain 6 feet
--Race Tracks (practice only, no spectators)
--Campgrounds (subject to DPH rules)
--Outdoor Shooting Range
--Kayaking, Sailing, Canoeing and Stand-up Paddleboarding
--Dirt Biking (practice only)
--Mini Golf
--Batting Cages
--Archery
--Rope Courses
--Ziplines
The following businesses were considered essential and never shut down:
- Essential workers in the 16 Critical Infrastructure Sectors
- Healthcare and related operations
- Infrastructure
- All manufacturing and corresponding supply chains, including aerospace, agriculture, and related support businesses
- Certain retail
- Food and agriculture
- Providers of certain services
- Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations
- Construction
- Services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of all residences and other buildings
- Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care, and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public
- Defense
For updates, please visit portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus