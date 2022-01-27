Food & Drink

Iconic White Castle in Queens closing after more than 8 decades

EMBED <>More Videos

Iconic White Castle in Queens closing after 86 years

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A White Castle restaurant in Queens that has been a fixture in the community for more than 85 years shut down for good on Wednesday night.

The restaurant on Northern Boulevard is family owned, and they released a statement saying it was a difficult decision, but no reason was given for the closure.

All of the employees have been offered positions at other nearby White Castle restaurants.

When the restaurant first opened in 1935, Jackson Heights was a pioneering garden apartment and co-op community within easy commuting distance of Manhattan, the area just farmland a couple of decades earlier.

While much of that has changed, the restaurant largely stuck with its original look, including the stained-glass signs in the windows.

For those who grew up in Queens and stopped into the store, it was where you went to satisfy your craving, and its closing is the end of an era.

Read the restaurant's full statement:

"As a family owned business it's always a difficult decision to close a restaurant. After 85 years of serving up sliders from the White Castle in Jackson Heights, we've made the difficult decision to close this location. All of our team members at this Castle have been offered positions at other nearby Castles, and we're thankful for their incredible service that has helped us continue to power through the ongoing pandemic. It's extraordinary this White Castle, which first opened on August 1, 1935 has continued in operation as long as it has - and we're eternally grateful for the memorable moments that happened here. Our commitment to NYC remains strong as far as the eye can see, and we do have plans for new openings in the year ahead."

ALSO READ | Long Island police officer reunites with mom, baby he helped deliver
EMBED More News Videos

A mother and her new son reunited with a Suffolk County officer who helped deliver and save the baby born on Christmas Eve. Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager has the latest.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkjackson heightsnew york cityqueenswhite castlestore closingrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
Vigils held for fallen NYPD officers Rivera and Mora
Michael Rapaport video shines light on NYC shoplifting problem
Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end
Exclusive: OCME details painstaking effort to ID Bronx fire victims
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
College student from NYC busted for selling dozens of illegal guns
Show More
AccuWeather: Cold calm before the storm
25-year-old carpenter found fatally shot after NYC crash, dispute
4-alarm fire tears through apartment building in NJ
Artist creates paintings of slain officers to help NYPD heal
Tips winterize your home and keep gas, electric bills low
More TOP STORIES News