FDNY announces funeral arrangements for firefighter William Moon

FDNY firefighter William Moon's funeral will be held Thursday at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

EAST ISLIP, New York (WABC) -- The FDNY announced the funeral arrangements for fallen firefighter William 'Billy' Moon.

Moon's wake was held Wednesday afternoon at a funeral home in East Islip Wednesday afternoon.

His captain told Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans that Moon cared about two things, his family and helping others.

Moon was 47 years old. He leaves behind a wife and two small children.

He died in a training accident in Brooklyn on December 12 after falling 20 feet.

Moon had been with the FDNY for 20 years.

Most of his time was spent on Ladder 133 in South Jamaica, Queens.

He then transferred to the most elite, Rescue Company 2, last January.

His captain, Pat Connolly explained the magnitude of this loss.

"This a guy that impacted life.. from the bottom of my heart," Connelly said.

Moon saved the lives of five individuals, including three in New York, who were in need of a heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys.

