FDNY 21-year veteran not expected to survive after suffering serious head injury during training

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Firefighter William P. Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, was critically injured inside his Brooklyn firehouse and is not expected to survive, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh made the announcement just four days after Firefighter Moon's tragic accident.

At around 12 p.m. on Dec. 12, Firefighter Moon was preparing for a drill in the firehouse, located on Sterling Place, fell about 20 feet and suffered a serious head injury.

He was treated for his injuries by his fellow firefighters and was then rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for New York's Bravest, and for our entire city," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "Firefighter Moon was a dedicated public servant, who spent more than two decades saving the lives of New Yorkers and will continue to do so in his passing. We join the entire Fire Department and every New Yorker in mourning his loss, and pray for Firefighter Moon, his family, and his friends."

His family has made the decision to donate his organs to save the lives of others. The family, his wife, Kristina, and their two children, live in Islip.

"Our hearts are broken for Firefighter Moon's family and friends, and for our entire Department. He spent his life helping others, here at the FDNY, and on Long Island, as a volunteer Fire Chief. Firefighting was in his bones, and he embodied the spirit and passion of our Department. He was passionate about organ donation, and just as he saved countless lives working out of the firehouse, he will continue to save lives in his passing," said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

Firefighter Moon joined the FDNY in May 2002. He started his career in Queens, where he worked for 20 years before joining the Rescue Company 2 earlier this year.

The 47-year-old also served as a member of the Islip Volunteer Fire Department on Long Island and was the Chief of Department in 2017.

"This is a devastating tragedy that breaks the hearts of each and every member of the FDNY Firefighter family. Firefighter William P. Moon spent his life and career saving the lives of New Yorkers, and to learn of the donation of his organs, he will also do so in his passing. With more than two decades in the Department, Firefighter Moon was an exemplary member of the FDNY, whose contributions to his fellow firefighters, the Department, and this city will never be forgotten. The Uniformed Firefighters Association will stand 20,000 strong with the family of Firefighter Moon and honor his legacy of service and selfless sacrifice for the safety of others forever," the FDNY said in a statement.

One year ago this month, 31-year-old Vincent Malveaux, a probationary firefighter from Brooklyn, died a day after suffering a medical episode during academy training on Randall's Island.

