Neighbors remember FDNY firefighter who suffered severe head injury in training exercise

Lauren Glassberg has more on Firefighter William Moon who is not expected to survive the injuries he suffered in a fall during training.

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- It is the time of year when local firehouses spread joy and Christmas cheer, but in Islip this weekend, the fire department and residents are grappling with a void.

People are in shock over the loss of FDNY firefighter William "Billy" Moon II, who was also a former chief in Islip. The heaviness has cast a shadow over the holiday with purple and black bunting lining his street. Flags are also flying at half-staff.

"It's like a bad dream. It's like. Things like this aren't supposed to happen," said Bobby Mason.

On Monday afternoon at Rescue 2 in Brownsville, Moon, who is 47 years old had been challenging himself even further in his career. He was training for an elite rescue when there was a tragic accident. Moon fell at least 20 feet from an elevated platform.

His neighbor in Islip told Eyewitness News that it was only a few days ago, he was chatting with Moon, who was always comfortable with heights - whether it was fighting fires or hanging Christmas decorations.

"He was such a great guy, such a family guy with his kids - out there putting lights up," added Mason.

Moon's death is that much harder to take in Islip, because it is the second time this year one of their own was fatally injured in the line of duty for the FDNY.

Back in February, Jesse Gerhard collapsed and died at his firehouse after battling a fire in Queens. Gerhard was also a volunteer from Islip.

Meanwhile, Moon leaves behind two young children. His wife released a statement read by FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh on Friday.

"His love and passion for the job extended far from the firehouse walls. He instilled that same passion in our children and always talked about how important it was to help others," she said.

Moon will continue to do just that through organ donation, providing Christmas miracles to others. Those who knew him best are now preparing for a painful funeral.

