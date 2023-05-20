Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

A 49-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the driver responsible for killing a man in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver of a Honda CRV got into a dispute with the victim before striking him on South 5th Street in Williamsburg just before 12:30 p.m.

That victim has since been identified as 49-year-old Jesus Perez.

Eyewitnesses say the two men appeared to have known each other and reported seeing the suspect run off toward the nearby Bushwick Houses.

The vehicle was found abandoned about a half mile away from the scene.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver remains on the run.

