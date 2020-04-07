Man fatally stabbed on J train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed on a northbound J train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

It happened as the train arrived at the Lorimer Street and Broadway station at 2:33 a.m.

The suspect ran off the train at that station and the victim remained on board until the train stopped at the Flushing Avenue station.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found the man with stab wounds to his back and neck.

He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

