WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed on a northbound J train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.
It happened as the train arrived at the Lorimer Street and Broadway station at 2:33 a.m.
The suspect ran off the train at that station and the victim remained on board until the train stopped at the Flushing Avenue station.
Officers responded to a 911 call and found the man with stab wounds to his back and neck.
He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man fatally stabbed on J train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News