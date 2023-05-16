New York lawmakers are considering a bill to allow grocery stores in the state to sell wine.

New York State lawmakers consider bill to allow grocery stores to sell wine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State lawmakers are mulling over a bill to allow wine to be sold in grocery stores.

Right now, wine can only be sold in liquor stores and wineries.

Similar bills have been introduced before.

Forty states allow wine to be sold in grocery stores.

Sponsors are hoping to pass the bill before the legislative session ends next month.

The Bill was proposed by New York State Assembly Banking Committee Chair Pamela Hunter (D-Syracuse) and State Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan).

"Consumers want the convenience of purchasing wine in grocery stores - where they buy their food and other beverages, such as beer. It's good for consumers, and it's good for a critical New York industry," Assemblymember Hunter said. "Upstate New York - like the East End of Long Island - has so many vineyards and wineries, both old and new, that would benefit from being able to sell and promote their New York products in grocery stores across the state.

The bill would not include convenience stores, gas stations, drug stores, or big box stores.

"I have been championing this issue - allowing consumers to buy wine in their local grocery stores - for many years. When friends come to visit from places like Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, or DC, they're often dismayed to discover the law won't let them buy wine in the grocery store," Senator Krueger said. "But it's time to change that this year."

Under the proposed bill, grocery stores would receive additional incentives to sell New York wines.

ALSO READ | What does NYC's congestion pricing plan mean for you?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.