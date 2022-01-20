Wintry mix of snow, rain, ice to impact Tri-State commute

Rain began falling across the region late Wednesday and continued through the night.
Video showed steady rain before 4 a.m. along Route 3 East in Clifton, New Jersey.
The rain was expected to turn to light snow and create an icy, slushy mix on area roads sometime after sunrise.
One place expecting early snowfall was Bergen County, New Jersey.
Schools in Mahwah joined dozens of other districts around the region posting a delayed start to classes.
New York City issued a Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday night, which remains in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday.
Crews manned 700 salt trucks overnight to prepare roads in the city, even as officials urged people to stay off them through the morning commute to make way for plows.
