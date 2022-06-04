fatal shooting

Former judge killed in his Wisconsin home in targeted attack, officials say

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Former judge killed in his Wisconsin home in targeted attack, officials say

NEW LISBON, Wis. -- A former Wisconsin judge was killed Friday in what authorities are calling a targeted attack by a suspect who also had other government officials as targets, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Former Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer was killed in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, the source said. The killing stems from a court case or cases, the Wisconsin Justice Department explained.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, had other targets in mind -- including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the source told CNN. Another source corroborated the officials' names to CNN.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the judge was the victim and that the governor had also been a target.

"This as I mentioned before does appear to be a targeted act and the individual who is a suspect appears to have had other targets as well. It appears to be related to the judicial system," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Friday in a news conference, stopping short of naming the victim.

Kaul added that investigators are not aware of any evidence that points to danger for other people, noting the probe is ongoing.

"Those who may have been other targets have been notified of that, but we are not aware of any active threat to individuals," he said. "If we become aware of any specific ongoing threat, we will certainly notify people when we are aware of that."

CNN has reached out to the governor's office, McConnell's office, the US Capitol Police, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Justice Department.

The attack appears to have begun Friday morning, when the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered a house and found a 68-year-old man dead in his home, the Wisconsin DOJ said in a statement.

There were attempts to negotiate with a person inside the home before the team entered. Authorities found a 56-year-old man in the basement with what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the state DOJ said.

"Law enforcement began life-saving measures, and the individual was transported to a medical facility. A firearm was recovered at the scene," the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingjudgeperson killedtarget
FATAL SHOOTING
Gunman kills ex, 2nd woman, then himself outside Iowa church: police
Man fatally shot on quiet Uniondale street, stunning neighbors
Suspect stalked restaurant before gunning down delivery worker: D.A.
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
TOP STORIES
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Police officer shot in West New York, NJ PBA says
Tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Bronx DA holds 5K 'Run Walk Roll Against Gun Violence'
AccuWeather: Sunny and Pleasant
Man stabs doctor, 2 nurses at Southern California hospital
Show More
White House marks Pride Month amid wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation
1 firefighter hurt battling building fire in Brooklyn
Bronx rape suspect allegedly tried to murder man last week
Rangers beat Lightning in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
'Noche Borinquena' celebrates Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News