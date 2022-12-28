  • Watch Now
Famous prop in 'The Wizard of Oz' gets $495K at auction

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 4:37AM
'The Wizard of Oz' prop gets $495K at auction
A famous prop used in the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" sold for nearly half a million dollars at auction.

It was the ornate hourglass used in the scene where the Wicked Witch of the West tells Dorothy she only has a short time to live.

The Smithsonian magazine says it sold for $495,000.

It stands 20 inches tall and almost a foot wide.

It has a gothic frame with gargoyles perched on three columns.

The auction house that oversaw the sale called it " the most recognizable signature prop from the film."

There is no word on who bought it.

CNN contributed to this report

