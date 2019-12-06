Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery, menacing incident at TGI Fridays on Long Island

MASSAPEQUA, Nassau County (WABC) -- An "all you can eat" promotion got out-of-hand and ended with a woman getting arrested at a TGI Friday's in Massapequa.Skylar Williams, 32, is accused of walking behind the bar and attempting to pack up food from the "all you can eat" promotion.A restaurant worker told her that it was against the restaurant's policy to have her behind the bar.He says that she got upset, picked up a bottle of liquor and tried to hit him.He then attempted to stop her from leaving with the liquor, but says that she then took out a black knife and threatened to stab him.Williams and another woman then left the restaurant.Police arrived at the scene and with the assistance of a K-9 unit, found Williams in a rear yard of a home on Burton Lane.Officers arrested her and say the liquor bottle and knife, along with several Oxycodone pills, were recovered.Williams is charged with first degree robbery, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.----------