Search for man who attacked woman exiting Harlem elevator, trying to steal her bag

HARLEM (WABC) -- Police in Harlem are searching for the man who attacked a young woman.

It happened on Thursday, February 9 at 7 a.m. in a building near Hamilton Place and West 142nd Street.

The 24-year-old woman was followed into the apartment building elevator by a man she didn't know.

When she exited the elevator, the man dragged the woman to the ground while repeatedly hitting her on the back of her head.

He tried to rip her bag away, but she managed to hang on to it.

The attacker then ran out of the building and into a gray vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a cut on her head.

The attacker is described as a man with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black facemask, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

