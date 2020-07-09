Woman attacked from behind with own cane while waiting for bus in Brooklyn

By
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 70-year-old woman is speaking out after she was attacked from behind while waiting for a bus in Brooklyn this week.

Elba Fuentes was leaving a fruit market on Sunday afternoon when out of nowhere, the suspect attacked her from behind.

"She grabbed me like this and threw me down facedown to the floor, she started kicking me," Fuentes said.

Fuentes is still in pain on Wednesday.

Her attacker beat her with her own cane, took off her sneakers and tried to grab her purse.

Fuentes, who has had two knee replacement surgeries, tried to shield her face as the crowd grew.

"I started screaming 'please help, I need help,'" Fuentes said

Her screams were heard. As Fuentes laid helpless on the ground, three good Samaritans -- a couple in a car and a man on the street -- sensed the situation and immediately stopped to help.

Video shows the man pulling the suspect off of Fuentes before pushing the suspect away.

Then another woman helped Fuentes get her shoes back as fire crews arrived -- with all eyes on that suspect.

Fuentes said she is so thankful for those good Samaritans.

"There are good people in this world, that's what I always say," Fuentes said.

