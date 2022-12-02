Woman's face burned in Brooklyn subway station; suspect threw unknown liquid at her: Police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway rider in Brooklyn was attacked with an unknown liquid Friday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at between Winthrop Street and Nostrand Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 12:45 a.m.

The 21-year-old victim was walking up the stairs in the subway station when a woman threw the unknown substance in the victim's face.

Officials say the victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she works, to be treated for her burns. She was later transferred to Jacobi Medical Center for further treatment .

The suspect ran from the scene. Officials say police could not immediately identify the substance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.