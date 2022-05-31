Pets & Animals

Video shows woman picking up opossum in Brooklyn bar and carrying it outside

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman picks up an Opossum in a Brooklyn Bar and carries it outside

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Video shows a woman pick up a scared opossum that had found its way into a bar in Brooklyn and carried it outside.

The marsupial had strolled into Temkin's bar in Greenpoint last Friday night.

Once inside, the animal became scared of the crowd and started running around, looking for a way out.

A New Yorker who is originally from Alaska, showed customers a skill she learned while living in the last frontier.

The woman, Sara Fulton, stepped forward, and said, "Hold my phone. I'm from Alaska."

She grabbed the opossum by the scruff of its neck and carried it outside as customers cheered her on.

The animal was seen scurrying off, unharmed.

ALSO READ: Tips to beat the heat as summer-like weather arrives
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports from Coney Island with tips for staying cool amid extreme heat.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrooklyngreenpointbaranimalsbrooklyn
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tips to beat the heat as some schools announce early dismissal
AccuWeather: Hot and humid
Child porn arrest prompts concern among daycare parents
Marilu Galvez named president and GM of WABC-TV
1st teaser trailer for Disney+'s live-action 'Pinocchio' is here
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
Global toll of mysterious hepatitis in children rises to 650 cases
Show More
72-year-old woman struck by bullet shot through window of Queens home
Stabbing in front of Bronx firehouse caught on camera
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks
More TOP STORIES News