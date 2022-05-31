Video shows woman picking up opossum in Brooklyn bar and carrying it outside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11911392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from Coney Island with tips for staying cool amid extreme heat.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Video shows a woman pick up a scared opossum that had found its way into a bar in Brooklyn and carried it outside.The marsupial had strolled into Temkin's bar in Greenpoint last Friday night.Once inside, the animal became scared of the crowd and started running around, looking for a way out.A New Yorker who is originally from Alaska, showed customers a skill she learned while living in the last frontier.The woman, Sara Fulton, stepped forward, and said, "Hold my phone. I'm from Alaska."She grabbed the opossum by the scruff of its neck and carried it outside as customers cheered her on.The animal was seen scurrying off, unharmed.----------