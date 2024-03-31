Woman killed after being stabbed in the neck inside Queens bar

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed after being stabbed in the neck inside a bar in Queens.

It happened Saturday at 69-56 Grand Avenue in Maspeth.

A man was also stabbed in the back and is in critical condition.

The name of the 41-year-old woman has not yet been released.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown, but one witness says it may have been a dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

