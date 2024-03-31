  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman killed after being stabbed in the neck inside Queens bar

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 31, 2024 2:23AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed after being stabbed in the neck inside a bar in Queens.

It happened Saturday at 69-56 Grand Avenue in Maspeth.

A man was also stabbed in the back and is in critical condition.

The name of the 41-year-old woman has not yet been released.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown, but one witness says it may have been a dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

ALSO READ | Long Island community comes together to mourn fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Jim Dolan has the latest details following Monday's shooting.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW