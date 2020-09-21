Woman facing DWI charge in Lindenhurst deadly crash

By Eyewitness News
LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A woman is set to face a judge Monday in a suspected DWI crash on Long Island.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

Police say 30-year-old Lita Davidson was intoxicated when her car veered off the highway near Shore Road.

Her car slammed into a pole and hit 40-year-old Robert Vitale.

He was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

Davidson was not hurt.

She is set to be arraigned later Monday in Central Islip.

