Woman facing DWI charge in Lindenhurst deadly crash

LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A woman is set to face a judge Monday in a suspected DWI crash on Long Island.It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.Police say 30-year-old Lita Davidson was intoxicated when her car veered off the highway near Shore Road.Her car slammed into a pole and hit 40-year-old Robert Vitale.He was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.Davidson was not hurt.She is set to be arraigned later Monday in Central Islip.----------