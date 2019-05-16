Woman found dead after fire in Queens NYCHA building

By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- One woman was killed when a fire broke out inside a NYCHA building in Queens.

It happened inside the 10th floor unit of the building on Beach 40th Street in Far Rockaway around 8:14 a.m. Thursday.

The FDNY responded with 12 units and 60 members, keeping the fire contained to the one apartment.

Viola Rivas was found dead inside of the unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawayqueensnew york citynychafdnyfiredeadly fireapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces run for president
Man arrested in sex abuse of unconscious hospital patient
Museum celebrating the history of the Statue of Liberty opens
71 percent of young people are ineligible to join military, data shows
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and seasonable
College student who died confronting gunman honored
Helicopter goes down in Hudson River off West Side
Show More
Supreme Court should turn down 'Bridgegate' appeal, Feds say
LI couple accused of killing 2 puppies, injuring 3rd
Beaba recalls baby food steam cooker/blender after reports of glass bowls shattering
Massive fire that destroyed HBO miniseries set accidental
MTA, transit union talks heat up as contract expires
More TOP STORIES News