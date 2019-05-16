Woman found dead after fire in Queens NYCHA building

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- One woman was killed when a fire broke out inside a NYCHA building in Queens.It happened inside the 10th floor unit of the building on Beach 40th Street in Far Rockaway around 8:14 a.m. Thursday.The FDNY responded with 12 units and 60 members, keeping the fire contained to the one apartment.Viola Rivas was found dead inside of the unit.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------