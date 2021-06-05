Woman in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection; Driver flees: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Person hit by scooter at NYC intersection; Driver flees: Police

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a scooter in Manhattan Friday night.

Police say the woman was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

ALSO READ | 2 men slashed in arms by suspect with dog on Harlem subway platform
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.



They say the driver of the scooter fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Luke's in critical condition.


The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanupper west sidehit and runpedestrian struckscooterpedestrian injuredhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2nd woman accuses Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct
Flight from LAX diverted after man attempts to breach cockpit
Video shows Newark police officers attacked while trying to make an arrest
Small martial arts studio target of $35k social media ad scam
Police: Man throws cinder block at NJ restaurant window following mask dispute
2nd gunman arrested after wild shootout outside NYC bodega: Police
Woman dead after SUV plunges into NY canal
Show More
AccuWeather: Hot in a hurry
Man loses control of drone, sends it crashing into Vessel at Hudson Yards
The Countdown: Latest on NYC mayoral race, Donald Trump
Music returns to NYC subway system after 14-month hiatus
Cuomo daughter shares queer identity: 'You are not alone'
More TOP STORIES News