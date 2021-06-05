Woman in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection; Driver flees: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10741424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a scooter in Manhattan Friday night.Police say the woman was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.They say the driver of the scooter fled from the scene.The victim was taken to St. Luke's in critical condition.The investigation is ongoing.----------