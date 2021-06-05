Woman in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection; Driver flees: Police

Police say the woman was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.
They say the driver of the scooter fled from the scene.
The victim was taken to St. Luke's in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
