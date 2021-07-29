wedding proposal

Woman hospitalized after attempting to snap photos of marriage proposal

"I didn't realize I was on the end of the grass," said Betty Rifici.
By Alicia Vitarelli
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ woman hospitalized after capturing marriage proposal

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. -- A marriage proposal inspired a New Jersey woman to quickly pull out her camera and capture the magic unfolding.

Lost in the moment, the 81-year-old photographer was trying to snap the perfect shot when she lost her footing and fell. She ended up in the hospital.

Betty Rifici's good deed ended in injury.

"I thought it was really cute so I started to take pictures. I didn't realize I was on the end of the grass and I fell backwards about two and a half feet down. I landed on my right foot and then I rolled."

SEE ALSO: Great-grandma finally finds dream wedding dress 70 years after marriage

This all happened Sunday at the Riverwinds Restaurant in West Deptford, a suburb just south of Philadelphia in New Jersey.

Rifici said right after the woman said "yes," the couple rushed over to help her, carrying her to safety and calling for help.

Rifici underwent a rough surgery Wednesday to repair her foot, and the family said she's doing well.

"She's a wonderful woman, and we are grateful for someone to help her and be so kind to her," said Sharon Zola, Rifici's daughter. "She's our family's heart, she means so much to us."

Rifici was desperately looking for the couple to thank them.

"I was in so much pain, I didn't get their names," she said. "I'd like to find out who they are so I could thank them and get together with them and give them the pictures."

The couple, identified as Lisa and Kathryn, reached out to our sister station WPVI after their story aired Wednesday night. Rifici will be reunited with them on Thursday. Stay tuned!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseywedding proposalu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING PROPOSAL
Engagement ring sales soar amid pandemic recovery
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick!
Newlyweds open Long Island's only Vegas-style wedding chapel
TOP STORIES
Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson
AccuWeather Alert: Powerful PM storms
Biden set to announce vaccine push for all federal employees
Sarah Feinberg leaving MTA tomorrow
UFT expected to call for class size limits when NYC students return
Tsunami warning canceled after 8.2 quake off Alaska coast
Mom dies after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
Show More
Judge keeps bail at $20M in Yale student killing case
COVID Updates: FDA extends Johnson & Johnson vaccine's shelf life
NJ to NYC vehicle traffic nearing pre-COVID levels as transit lags
Pioneering TV pitchman Ron Popeil dies at age 86
Man arrested, 25 dogs rescued from NYC home
More TOP STORIES News