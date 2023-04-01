Dodger fan proposal: Couple whose special moment was thwarted by security recall viral moment

Countless videos of the moment have since gone viral, and Eyewitness News caught up with the couple to talk about the proposal that went wrong.

LOS ANGELES -- It was a hard-hitting marriage proposal that went very wrong.

A man ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium during the first game of the season Thursday night and ended up getting tackled by security as he got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

Countless videos of the moment have since gone viral, and Eyewitness News caught up with the couple, Stephani Gutierrez and Ricardo Juarez, to talk about it.

"I think I was so shocked. I couldn't believe it," Gutierrez said about the proposal.

WATCH: Dodger fan tackled by security guard during marriage proposal

She and her friends had no idea what her boyfriend was going to do, until he did it.

"We were so close to the field he just thought it was so easy to just jump off and do it," Gutierrez said.

Juarez says he was initially going to propose in the stands, but excitement and some liquid courage took over. He was ready to tell the world his girlfriend and the mother of his young son is the one.

Juarez, a sushi chef, told Eyewitness News he did it so everyone could see he loves his partner.

After the epic fail, security removed him off the field. He was cited by Los Angeles police and later released.

Juarez later got another chance that night to propose in front of a much smaller audience.

"It was on Sunset Boulevard by the Motel 8," Gutierrez said laughing.

A photo shows Gutierrez and Juarez smiling as she shows off the engagement ring on her finger.

"He says he's a little sore, but I think he will feel it tomorrow," Gutierrez said. "He doesn't care, he's like, 'I would do it again.'"

For Juarez, he's proving that sometimes love hurts.

A Dodgers spokesperson said the team's front office had no comment on the proposal or the tackle. Juarez is banned from Dodgers' games for at least one year.