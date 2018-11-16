Woman killed, 9 others hurt in Washington Heights fire

A fire in Washington Heights killed one woman and injured nine others early Friday morning.Video from the Citizen App showed flames shooting out of the building on St. Nicholas Avenue.Fire could be seen burning inside a hallway around 12:30 a.m.A resident of the building, 41-year-old Natasha Paulema, was killed.Nine other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries including a 10-year old-girl.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------