Woman killed, 9 others hurt in Washington Heights fire

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire also injured 9 other people. (Citizen App)

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A fire in Washington Heights killed one woman and injured nine others early Friday morning.

Video from the Citizen App showed flames shooting out of the building on St. Nicholas Avenue.

Fire could be seen burning inside a hallway around 12:30 a.m.

A resident of the building, 41-year-old Natasha Paulema, was killed.

Nine other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries including a 10-year old-girl.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal firedeadly firebuilding fireapartment firefirefdnyWashington HeightsManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Traffic nightmare: Snow brings traffic to a standstill
Snow forces some NJ students to stay overnight in school
AccuWeather Alert: Snowfall totals as the nor'easter moves out
Falling tree narrowly misses reporter Nina Pineda
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Kim Porter, Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies at 47
Homeless man, couple charged in alleged GoFundMe scam
CA fire death toll hits 63; hundreds still missing
Show More
Suspect wanted in violent Manhattan assault
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
New details in helicopter crash that killed newlyweds
More News