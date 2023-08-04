Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday morning in Brooklyn.

She was hit at the intersection of Shell Road, Shore Parkway and West Sixth Street just before 10:30 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for the vehicle that struck her, possibly a dump truck.

Shell Road is closed from Avenue Z to Shore Parkway.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in from Beyoncé & more for professional dancer killed at Brooklyn gas station

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.