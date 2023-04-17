A driver was arrested for suspicion of DWI after a woman was fatally struck and killed in Brooklyn Heights.

Woman fatally struck by car in Brooklyn Heights, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS -- A woman was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Brooklyn Heights.

It happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday night near Atlantic Avenue and Henry Street.

Residents in the area say the intersection is considered dangerous.

Police say the driver was speeding when he struck the 31-year-old woman and then continued driving before crashing into another car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old driver was not injured.

The driver was taken into police custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

