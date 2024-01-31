27-year-old woman stabbed to death in Somerville, New Jersey

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are asking the public for more information after a woman was apparently stabbed to death in New Jersey.

The woman was found outside a residential complex on North Bridge Street just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman had multiple stab wounds.

Despite performing life-saving measures at the scene, officials said the 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Few other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app.

