Woman pushing stroller hit and killed by car in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10827517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least one person has died when a multi-story building partially collapsed in southern Florida Thursday morning, authorities said.

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- A woman pushing her infant daughter in a stroller was killed, but the child survived, after they were hit by a car in Queens on Thursday.The 40-year-old mother was pushing her 18-month-old daughter across the Cross Island Parkway service road just before 10:30 a.m.They were struck by a truck attempting to turn onto the Cross Island Parkway service road.The mother was found unresponsive with trauma and was pronounced dead.The 18-month-old daughter was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens with minor injuries.The driver is facing charges of driving with a suspended license and the investigation is ongoing.----------