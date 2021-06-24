Woman pushing stroller hit and killed by car in Queens

The 40-year-old mother was pushing her 18-month-old daughter across the Cross Island Parkway service road just before 10:30 a.m.
They were struck by a truck attempting to turn onto the Cross Island Parkway service road.
The mother was found unresponsive with trauma and was pronounced dead.
The 18-month-old daughter was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens with minor injuries.
The driver is facing charges of driving with a suspended license and the investigation is ongoing.
