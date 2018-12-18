MURRAY HILL, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Queens early Tuesday.
It happened in the vicinity of 165 Street and Sanford Avenue in Murray Hill.
Police say the attacker approached a 56-year-old woman at about 2 a.m., punched her in the face multiple times and then sexually assaulted her.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years-old, 5'5' thin build, wearing a blue jacket with a fur lined hood and a dark back pack.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
