Man wanted for punching woman in face while walking by in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who brutally punched a 68-year-old woman in Lower Manhattan.

The unprovoked attack happened Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. on Mulberry Street.


The victim was picking up a storage cart when the suspect walked past and punched her in the face.

He never even stopped walking.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.



The attacker continued northbound on Mulberry Street after the attack.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

More News Videos

