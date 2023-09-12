  • Full Story
Woman and her pet rescued from car submerged in floodwater in New Jersey

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 2:39AM
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman and her pet were rescued from a vehicle submerged in water Friday evening after a storm swept through the area.

The vehicle was submerged in floodwater on New Brunswick Avenue in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Four Perth Amboy Police Officers responded to the scene and were able to remove the woman and her pet from the vehicle in a timely manner.

The woman was treated by EMS and did not require hospitalization.

----------

