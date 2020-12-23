Search on for man who pushed, robbed 88-year-old woman in Midtown

The attack happened Sunday night on West 57th Street.
Police released video Tuesday that shows the suspect they are looking for. Authorities say he walked up behind the woman and pushed her to the ground before stealing her wallet.
She was taken to the hospital with injuries to her leg and face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
