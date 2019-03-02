Woman sexually assaulted in Brooklyn building's laundry room

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in a Brooklyn apartment building's laundry room Friday.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. inside the laundry room of a multi-unit residential building near Lincoln Road and Flatbush Avenue in East Flatbush.
Police said the 30-year-old victim was doing laundry when the attacker entered the room and pulled down his pants, exposed himself. He told her to engage in sexual activity with him, and when she refused, he told her he had a knife.
The man then sexually assaulted the victim and attempted to rape her. The victim ran from the laundry room and found a neighbor, who called 911.
The man fled the scene on foot, and no weapons were recovered on the scene.
Police described the attacker as a 6-foot-4 black man with a light complexion who's in his mid-20s and has a muscular build. He was wearing a black hat, a black sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
