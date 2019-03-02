sex assault

Woman sexually assaulted in Brooklyn building's laundry room

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in a Brooklyn apartment building's laundry room Friday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. inside the laundry room of a multi-unit residential building near Lincoln Road and Flatbush Avenue in East Flatbush.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was doing laundry when the attacker entered the room and pulled down his pants, exposed himself. He told her to engage in sexual activity with him, and when she refused, he told her he had a knife.

The man then sexually assaulted the victim and attempted to rape her. The victim ran from the laundry room and found a neighbor, who called 911.

The man fled the scene on foot, and no weapons were recovered on the scene.

Police described the attacker as a 6-foot-4 black man with a light complexion who's in his mid-20s and has a muscular build. He was wearing a black hat, a black sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
east flatbushbrooklynnew york citysex assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ASSAULT
Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger in NJ
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
NY lawmakers to ease statute of limitations for molestation
Police: Suspect arrested in subway sexual assault attempted to rape second woman
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch issued
Winning $267M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
2 planes clip wings at Newark Airport
LIVE | Sanders launches 2020 presidential bid in Brooklyn
Travel Advisory: Slick snow conditions cause commuter hazards
New York legislation could allow sports betting at stadiums
Woman speaks out after brutal L train assault
Show More
Owner credits dog for saving his life in UWS fire
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
Teen charged after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Driver arrested after NYPD officers struck with car
More TOP STORIES News