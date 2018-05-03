Woman shot by Mamaroneck police too injured to make court appearance

The mother charged with the attempted murder of two Westchester County police officers was too badly injured to face a judge Thursday.

MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) --
The mother charged with the attempted murder of two Westchester County police officers was too badly injured to face a judge during her court appearance Thursday.

The attorney for 28-year-old Cynthia Arce said his client is still recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds. He made a brief statement afterwards saying people shouldn't rush to judgment.

Arce was arraigned at her bedside on Tuesday for allegedly slashing and stabbing two police officers as they responded to her Mamaroneck home over the weekend following a 911 call of a toddler in distress.

"The female attacked the officers with a knife, injuring two of them," Mamaroneck Police Sergeant Sandra DiRuzza said. "Tasers were deployed, which failed to stop the female."

Police say she refused to surrender and was shot by another officer.

Arce's daughter, 2-year-old Gabriella Boyd, died at the hospital.

The medical examiner is still trying to figure out the cause of death.

Officer Osvaldo Ramos sustained a large laceration to his left hand as he tried to protect himself, while Officer Joseph Gaglione, who had fallen to the floor, sustained a wound to his foot as he was kicking at the defendant to block her attack, authorities said.

Arce was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

