Innocent 22-year-old woman shot, gravely injured in Paterson

An innocent woman was shot and critically injured at Van Houten and Cianci streets in Paterson, New Jersey on Sunday night. Anthony Johnson has more.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An innocent woman in New Jersey is fighting for her life after she was shot in Paterson on Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Van Houten and Ciancii streets around 9:30 p.m.

Mary Taylor, 22, was standing next to a car when shots rang out.

It all happened so fast, according to one witness. A small red car drove up and a person wearing a ski mask started firing.

Taylor, who was out with friends, was hit. She was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

Police chased the car involved in the shooting but stopped the pursuit when it became too dangerous.

The vehicle was eventually located and police say it had been stolen from New York.

So far no arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to call1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

