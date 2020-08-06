Woman slashed on Queens subway, records video of attacker

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A female victim recorded video of an assault on board a subway train in Queens.
The woman told police that the man in the video kicked and cursed at her when she stood near him.
It happened Wednesday afternoon on a southbound number 7 train at the Junction Boulevard Station.
The man later began swinging a folding knife.
The woman was cut on the arm and got out at the 82nd Street station.
Despite the laceration she refused further medical attention.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
