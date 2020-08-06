Woman slashed on Queens subway, records video of attacker

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A female victim recorded video of an assault on board a subway train in Queens.

The woman told police that the man in the video kicked and cursed at her when she stood near him.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on a southbound number 7 train at the Junction Boulevard Station.

The man later began swinging a folding knife.

The woman was cut on the arm and got out at the 82nd Street station.

Despite the laceration she refused further medical attention.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensnypdwoman assaultedcrimestopperscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias Aftermath: Hundreds of thousands still without power
Trump claims Biden is 'against God' at Ohio rally
He withdrew $200K - his life savings, and then he was attacked
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase after fight
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump meeting
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Show More
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
COVID-19 Updates: Germany will require tests for US travelers
Travelers face quarantine checkpoints at major NYC entry points
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Fauci says family still receives death threats
More TOP STORIES News