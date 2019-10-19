Woman sucker punched in violent Upper West Side attack

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was sucker-punched and robbed in a violent attack on the Upper West Side, police say.The attack happened Thursday night on 68th Street and Amsterdam Ave. in a walkway under scaffolding at a construction site.Two suspects punched the 57-year-old woman in the head from behind while trying to rob her.The victim fell to the ground, and police say they tried to snatch her purse, but she fought.The suspects fled empty-handed.Police say the woman suffered fractured bones in her face.Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police.----------