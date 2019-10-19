Woman sucker punched in violent Upper West Side attack

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was sucker-punched and robbed in a violent attack on the Upper West Side, police say.

The attack happened Thursday night on 68th Street and Amsterdam Ave. in a walkway under scaffolding at a construction site.

Two suspects punched the 57-year-old woman in the head from behind while trying to rob her.

The victim fell to the ground, and police say they tried to snatch her purse, but she fought.

The suspects fled empty-handed.

Police say the woman suffered fractured bones in her face.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanassaultattackattempted robbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in NYC
Yankees beat Astros 4-1 in do-or-die Game 5, avoid ALCS elimination
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Saturday
Police: Possible drunk driver plows into NJ home, assaults firefighter
8-year-old boy dies after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Woman dies after having cyst drained in NYC hospital
Mystery woman discovered dead in Hudson River
Show More
Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada amid cancer concerns
3 found dead following shooting and fire at Harlem building
Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey
19-year-old woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens
How the LIRR is keeping tracks free of leaves this fall
More TOP STORIES News