Woman survives car being flattened by semi-truck, crawls out window in Washington

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman survives car being flattened by semi

MT. VERNON, Washington -- A Washington woman miraculously survives being crushed under a semi-truck on the Skagit River Bridge.

Troopers say they still can't believe she walked away with minor injuries.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant said in 14 years he has never seen anything like this.

Witnesses who heard and saw that crash, still can't believe that anyone survived.

"It is nothing short of a miracle in my opinion, I don't know how she survived this," Oliphant said.

A miracle, divine intervention, pure luck, whatever you believe in, even for troopers, it is unbelievable a 46-year-old woman walked away from a pancake of mangled metal.

"There is no explanation to why she's alive, let alone suffer minor injuries," Oliphant said.

Troopers say the woman was driving her Nissan, when a truck in front of her slowed down, and then she slowed down.

But the semi behind her did not and smashed into the car from behind.

The force of the impact folded the car in half and the truck landed on top of it.

"Just a loud bang," witness Mike DeWitt said.

DeWitt saw the crash that had first responders rushing like it was a deadly situation.

"They're like there's no way, no way somebody survived that," he said.

Washington State Police shut down both directions of I-5 and quickly called for a tow truck.

When a trooper approached the car, he couldn't believe what he heard!

"He walked up, he walked around the car and he heard, 'Help!' and he said, 'Oh my goodness,'" Oliphant said.

The tow truck lifted the front end of the semi off the car, then she, miraculously, crawled out of a little gap where the passenger window was.

"She was able to pull herself out with her own power which is incredible," Oliphant said.

Troopers say at last check the woman only had pain in her head and ribs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtoncar crashsemi crashtruck crash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News