Woman's body found in car trunk during traffic stop in Nassau County

EMBED <>More Videos

Traffic stop leads to discovery of woman's body

INWOOD, Nassau County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police discovered a woman's body in the trunk of a car.

Police in Queens observed several males place a large object in the trunk of a sedan just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They followed the car onto the Nassau Expressway and pulled it over just east of JFK Airport.



That's where they discovered the body of a woman in the trunk.

Four men were taken into custody.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead as police investigated.

The NYPD is handling the investigation.

ALSO READ | Connecticut man found dead after standoff with police
EMBED More News Videos

Several police agencies are assisting and there are heavily armed officers blocking off the area.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknassau countyinwoodnypdbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Restaurant accused of racial double standard with dress code
Sharpton, Crump to speak out about Daunte Wright's police shooting death
'Just the greatest': Wife mourns husband killed in freak accident
COVID Updates: Moderna set to seek full FDA approval of vaccine
Vaccination sites in the Tri-State area adjust to J&J pause
MTA's Family Liaison Program helps families of COVID victims
2 horses killed in fire at Belmont Park
Show More
Dry cleaner fears financial struggle may shut down business
Ramadan observances begin for Muslims
AccuWeather: Mild mix
Lincoln Center transforming its plaza into park
Connecticut man found dead after standoff with police
More TOP STORIES News