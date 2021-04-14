Woman's body found in car trunk during traffic stop in Nassau County

Police in Queens observed several males place a large object in the trunk of a sedan just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
They followed the car onto the Nassau Expressway and pulled it over just east of JFK Airport.
That's where they discovered the body of a woman in the trunk.
Four men were taken into custody.
NewsCopter 7 was overhead as police investigated.
The NYPD is handling the investigation.
