Woman's body found in car trunk during traffic stop in Nassau County

Several police agencies are assisting and there are heavily armed officers blocking off the area.

INWOOD, Nassau County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police discovered a woman's body in the trunk of a car.Police in Queens observed several males place a large object in the trunk of a sedan just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.They followed the car onto the Nassau Expressway and pulled it over just east of JFK Airport.That's where they discovered the body of a woman in the trunk.Four men were taken into custody.NewsCopter 7 was overhead as police investigated.The NYPD is handling the investigation.----------