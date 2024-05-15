Police investigate 3 slashings at NYC schools that left 4 people injured

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating three separate slashing incidents at New York City schools that left four people injured.

The first bout of violence happened around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday inside the Stephen T. Mather Building Arts & Craftmanship School in Hell's Kitchen.

Officials say a 17-year-old was slashed in the chest and a 15-year-old was slashed in the face.

One went to an urgent care for treatment and the other was taken to the hospital.

The Department of Education released the following statement on Tuesday:

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Violence has absolutely no place in our schools, and this behavior is unacceptable. Our outstanding school staff and NYPD School Safety Agents immediately responded to an incident between students at the school, and the school was placed under a soft lockdown, which has now been lifted."

Just 10 minutes later in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, there was a slashing at Evander Childs Educational Campus on East Gun Hill Road.

Authorities say a 16-year-old is believed to have slashed a 15-year-old in the neck. The Department of Education says the 15-year-old sustained a "superficial injury."

The older teen was taken into custody and faced second-degree assault charges.

Officials say this was a gang-related attack.

"Our outstanding school staff and NYPD School Safety Agents immediately responded to an incident between students at the school," the Department of Education said.

A little over an hour after this attack, an 18-year-old was stabbed twice outside Queens High School of Teaching, Liberal Arts and the Sciences on Commonwealth Boulevard in Queens.

In a third incident on Tuesday, an 18-year-old was stabbed outside Queens High School of Teaching, Liberal Arts and the Sciences, at 74-20 Commonwealth Boulevard in the Glen Oaks section of Queens.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed once in the arm and once in the torso. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hell's Kitchen high school where the first attack occurred does not have scanners in place, but likely will Wednesday after the slashing.

The Department of Education says it will provide additional emotional support to any student who needs it.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.