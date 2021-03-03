Find resources, organizations that support women

LOCAL
ACLU New York
The NYCLU advocates for all New Yorkers to have equal access to opportunities and the equal ability to participate in government decisions that affect them. This includes planning and development decisions, which historically have excluded or intentionally discriminated against Black, Indigenous, and Latinx New Yorkers. The NYCLU is incorporated under the laws of the State of New York, with its principal place of business in New York, New York.
ACLU New Jersey
The ACLU of New Jersey works to defend liberty throughout the Garden State. They are involved in litigation and advocacy on behalf of individuals, and lobby on scores of bills in the state legislature and local councils. In addition, the ACLU is active in many public education and community organizing projects.
NOW
The National Organization for Women advances laws, promotes women in politics, fights for reproductive justice and challenges discrimination and violence against women.
The New York Women's Foundation
The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and a force for change. The group is a cross-cultural alliance of women catalyzing partnerships and leveraging human and financial capital to achieve sustained economic security and justice for women and girls.
New York Edge
New York Edge helps to bridge the opportunity gap among students in underinvested communities. NY Edge has opened seven labs that help with free childcare for working parents.
League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters of the City of New York, founded in 1919, is a non-partisan organization with the purpose of promoting informed and active citizen participation in government.
Womenkind
Womenkind is a women-owned, independent brand-marketing agency with an expertise in marketing to women, a passion for female founders, a respect for women consumers, and an obsession for generating impactful ideas that drive brand growth.
Alliance for Women in Media
The Alliance for Women in Media is an organization for women, by women, committed to supporting women across all media segments, to expand networks, educate and celebrate accomplishments.
NATIONAL
Education
Girls Who Code
American Association of University Women
Girls For Gender Equity
Teach A Girl To Lead
Spark Movement
Domestic violence
The National Domestic Violence Hotline
1-800-799-7233
National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
RAINN
1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
The National Online Resource Center on Violence Against Women
WomensLaw.org
Women of color
National Latin@ Network for Healthy Families and Communities
Women of Color Network
Casa de Esperanza
National Indigenous Women's Resource Center
LGBTQ+
GLAAD
The Trevor Project
"Our America: Women Forward" is special series celebrating women across this country through stories of their perseverance, resilience, triumph, hope, achievement, strength and power. We will break down the disparities that challenge progress and the systemic sexism at the root of it all. You'll meet mothers, daughters, sisters and friends; innovators, teachers, game changers, power players, explorers, athletes and everyday heroes. The stories will begin to air on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on March 8 and will culminate in a one-hour documentary that will air Saturday, March 13.
Stream this documentary on your TV
Download the ABC 7 New York on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV. Just search for "ABC 7 New York" and download our free app.