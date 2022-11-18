3 women found stabbed to death in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after three women were found dead in Queens.

The three women -- ages 26, 57, 46 -- were found fatally stabbed at 146-39 182nd Street, in the Springfield Gardens section.

They were discovered by a home health aide at 10:40 a.m. Friday.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene and their deaths are being investigated as an apparent triple murder.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

