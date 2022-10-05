Action demanded after NYCHA residents have experienced heat, hot water outages since Ida

Officials say utilities are regularly out of order at the Woodside Houses in Queens after Ida flooded the main building last year.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- As the temperatures drop, lawmakers and tenants want NYCHA to permanently fix heat and hot water issues at a development in Queens.

They say those utilities are regularly out of order at the Woodside Houses after Hurricane Ida flooded the main building where the heating plant is located last year.

The repairs were supposed to be wrapped up in April.

Elected officials say the city can't keep breaking its promise.

"If it was any other landlord they would have too many fines to even be a landlord anymore, this is unacceptable," said NYC Councilmember Julie Won.

About 2,900 tenants say they have experienced regular outages since Ida. They say they have lost heat at least 11 times and have been without hot water at least 21 times.

NYCHA has set up three mobile boilers as a temporary fix but tenants say the boilers are unreliable.

NYCHA did not respond to questions about when the heating plant would be repaired.

